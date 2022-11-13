Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.
Unisys Stock Up 10.8 %
NYSE:UIS opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Unisys has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $347.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Unisys by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,763,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
