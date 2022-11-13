Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE:UIS opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Unisys has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $347.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Unisys by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,763,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.