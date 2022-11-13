Uniswap Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and $210.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00035444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00350898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001153 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.08296453 USD and is up 10.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 522 active market(s) with $174,320,550.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

