UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target Cut to $21.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $27.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UMH. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.58.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $18.05 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,381 shares of company stock worth $52,924. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,653,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 219,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

