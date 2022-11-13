UMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.80 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00010450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $119.80 million and $27.65 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

