Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $18.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 67.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 44,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 113,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment Increases Dividend

NYSE:TWO opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

