Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.3 %

ABC opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

