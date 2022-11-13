Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $279.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Roku

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

