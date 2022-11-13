Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 833 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

