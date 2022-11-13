Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $290.13 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

