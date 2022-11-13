Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $153.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $186.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average is $125.45.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

