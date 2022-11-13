Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $56,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 118.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162,790 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $117.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

