Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $42,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,732 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.