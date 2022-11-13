Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 357 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $172.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.