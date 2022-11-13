Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,584 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE DD opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.