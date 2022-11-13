Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2,863.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

