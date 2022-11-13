Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ opened at $76.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

