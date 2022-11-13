Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $279,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTOS. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.