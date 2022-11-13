Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

