Truist Financial Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $120.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.36.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,522 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 36.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in IAC by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in IAC by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

