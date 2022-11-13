True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 460,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 866.8 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TUERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

