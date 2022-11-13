Trek Financial LLC Sells 112 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $186.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $187.10. The firm has a market cap of $360.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

