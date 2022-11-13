Trek Financial LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $285.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day moving average of $245.94. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.