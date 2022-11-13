Trek Financial LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,408.99 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,275.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,165.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

