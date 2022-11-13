Trek Financial LLC Buys 960 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

NYSE:TSM opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

