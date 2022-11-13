Traxx Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $180,547.10 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Traxx has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00585987 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,074.87 or 0.30523135 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,870,032,706.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

