TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:TANNL)

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance
Shares of TANNL stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $26.44.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (TANNL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.