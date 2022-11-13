TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.68-22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.68-$22.08 EPS.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $626.25. The company had a trading volume of 325,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $564.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $714.50.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

