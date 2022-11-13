TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.68-22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.68-$22.08 EPS.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TDG traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $626.25. 325,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,371. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.41. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $714.50.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,671. Insiders own 8.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

