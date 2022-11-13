TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.68-$22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $20.68-22.08 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $714.50.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $626.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,371. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.69 and a 200 day moving average of $579.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

