TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAC. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,376,000 after buying an additional 3,681,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,785,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after buying an additional 1,413,962 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

