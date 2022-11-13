Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 818,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

Toro Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,320. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

