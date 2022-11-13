TomoChain Hits Market Capitalization of $27.40 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $27.40 million and $4.16 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,301,525 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

