TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Up 104.2% in October

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the October 15th total of 274,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 58,197 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,052,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 35,678 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TLGA opened at $9.99 on Friday. TLG Acquisition One has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

