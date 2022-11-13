TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to Buy

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.22.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

