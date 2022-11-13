TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after buying an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

