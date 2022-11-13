Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.41

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.41 and traded as high as C$147.46. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$145.73, with a volume of 403,798 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$143.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.47.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$130,078.44. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total value of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,078.44. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at C$1,938.20.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

