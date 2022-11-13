Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $230.06 million and $10.62 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00079693 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00063492 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011898 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023898 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005694 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000143 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
