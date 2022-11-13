Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.8% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $18.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $538.68. 2,422,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,956. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.16 and a 200-day moving average of $542.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,600 shares of company stock worth $20,514,190 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

