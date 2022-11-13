Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 3.5 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock worth $20,514,190. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $18.10 on Friday, hitting $538.68. 2,422,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $521.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.