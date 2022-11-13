Theory Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,175,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,664,000 after buying an additional 868,064 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,396 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.