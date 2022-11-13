Theory Financial LLC Invests $325,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 2,679,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

