Theory Financial LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

XSD stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.55. 70,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.95. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.