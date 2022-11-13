The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $163.61. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

