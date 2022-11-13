The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $163.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

