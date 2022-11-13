The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

