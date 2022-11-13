The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 68,238 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

