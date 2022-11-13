The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.
The Shyft Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHYF opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $54.50.
The Shyft Group Company Profile
The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
