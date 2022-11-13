The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Sage Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. 24,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 662 ($7.62) to GBX 649 ($7.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 685 ($7.89) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $729.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

