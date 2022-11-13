The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after buying an additional 1,634,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $140.97 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,325 shares of company stock valued at $18,947,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.