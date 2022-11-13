The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after acquiring an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $314.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $322.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

