The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price to $33.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FVRR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. Fiverr International has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $194.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $5,141,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 125.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $252,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 28.0% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

