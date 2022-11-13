The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price to $33.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FVRR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.38.
Fiverr International Price Performance
Shares of FVRR stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. Fiverr International has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $194.48.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
